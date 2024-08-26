SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -The final Monday in August means the first day of school for a number of students in the Woodbridge District. It is a staggered start to the academic year with grades 1-6, 9, and Kindergarten Group A beginning Aug. 26. The following day is the first for students in grades 7-8 and 10-12. Kindergarten Group B begins Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The first week of classes also will see the first football game of the 2024 season. On Thursday, Aug. 29 the Blue Raiders host Seaford. The school district announced that it will use metal detectors at both the home and visiting entrances of Woodbridge High School Stadium.
In addition to the different start dates, it is an abbreviated week. There are no classes on Friday Aug. 30 and Labor Day Sept. 2. All students return on Tuesday, Sept. 3.