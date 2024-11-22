GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown's Pallet Village, a longstanding temporary housing solution for people experiencing homelessness, is taking a step forward in supporting its residents. The community will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new community center on-site. Springboard Delaware is the organization that operates the village and advocates for holistic approaches to addressing homelessness.
The new community center is designed to be a hub of opportunity. According to organizers, the building will offer services to help residents transition to permanent housing. Programs will include job training, healthcare services and wellness initiatives. In September, Springboard Delaware announced two new programs available to its residents.
Numerous people were present at the groundbreaking including Springboard Delaware co-founders Judson Malone and Jeffrey Ronald.
Along with them were Bernice Edwards, Executive Director of First State Community Action Agency and Mayor Bill West.
Malone co-founded what is known as the pallet village in 2020 and he has no plans of slowing down any progress.
"Our plans are to continue to give people a chance here to get a better life and to be self sustaining and move into permanent housing," said Malone.
The community center will feature spaces for a computer lab, commercial kitchen and a telehealth conference room.
Malone made it clear that this center isn't just for the pallet village or First State Community Action Agency, but for everyone in Georgetown.
Amberly Pitts lives and works at the Pallet Village. She's grateful for this stepping stone.
"I'm looking forward to it. I think that it's going to be a good deed that's going to happen," Pitts shared.
As the speakers dug their shovels into the ground, cheers can be heard from some of Georgetown's most prominent community organizers that know this new facility will help those in Georgetown as a whole take another step forward.