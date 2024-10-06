DOVER, Del. — A new bipartisan law in Delaware now requires criminal background checks for both prospective and current volunteer firefighters.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Danny Short, says it is aimed at ensuring the safety of the public and fellow firefighters.
“I introduced this measure at the request of the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters' Association,” said Rep. Short, a lifetime member and past chief of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department. “The men and women leading our fire companies want access to this information to better protect their members and the public.”
The law expands previous requirements for background checks, which previously applied only to new applicants. Now, current members of Delaware fire companies will also be subject to the same scrutiny.
Under the revised legislation, Short says applicants or current firefighters found guilty of specific serious offenses will either have their applications denied or their memberships revoked. These offenses include violent crimes, drug-related crimes, sexual misconduct, and major property crimes like burglary or embezzlement. However, the criminal prohibition only applies to offenses where the conviction or release from incarceration occurred within the last five years.
Additionally, the State Bureau of Identification is required to notify the State Fire Prevention Commission when a current firefighter is convicted of a criminal offense.
The expanded background check requirements, established under House Bill 411, were unanimously approved by the General Assembly earlier this year. Gov. John Carney signed the bill into law at the 29th Annual Delaware Volunteer Firefighters' Association Conference in Dewey Beach.
Rep. Short noted that more discussions will take place in the next legislative session to address how the background checks will be conducted, funded, and the extent to which local fire companies will have discretion in allowing volunteers with criminal histories to serve.