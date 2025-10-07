DELAWARE - Fishermen, set down your reels and read about these new rules. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has set new limits on recreational anglers. The daily possession limit for spot fish is now 50.
According to DNREC this number will keep Delaware in compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s rules for Spot fish, Spotted Seatrout, and Spanish Mackerel.
Spot fish are a small saltwater species that inhabit estuaries and coastal waters from Massachusetts to Texas.
This limit is intended to protect the spot fish population after, according to DNREC, the most recent stock assessment estimated the population had declined below the conservation threshold as defined in the ASMFC’s fishery management plan.
There are a few exceptions to this new possession limit. According to the DNREC Secretary’s Order. Boats that are fishing recreationally or are on the way to a fishing site may possess 50 spot per angler. The other exception allows licensed Delaware fishing guides, charter boats and head boats to have more than 50 spot between the license holder’s residence and business location.