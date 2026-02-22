New tool lets beachgoers help protect Delaware’s coast

DELAWARE - A new tool is giving beachgoers and boaters along the Delaware coast a way to contribute to coastal science and planning.
The MyCoast MARCO tool is a part of the MyCoast platform focused on the Mid-Atlantic, stretching from New York to Virginia, led in partnership with the Mid-Atlantic Regional Council on the Ocean, known as MARCO.
The technology allows users to upload photos and short reports documenting marine recreation, wildlife sightings and other coastal experiences. The submissions are mapped and then shared with coastal managers, giving decision-makers a clearer picture of how waterways are used and valued across the region.
Photos can be submitted through the MyCoast app or website, where users can also learn more about MARCO's initiative.