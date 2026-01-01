Delmarva- New Year’s Day launches three cold-water traditions on the coast Thursday, pairing chilly dips with fundraising that supports community needs, health care and local causes.
The 15th Annual Hair of the Dog Run/Walk and the 29th Annual Leo Brady Ocean Plunge take place at the Bethany Beach Bandstand Plaza. Organizers say these events generate funds for local grants that benefit residents, support older adults, and provide scholarships for local students.
Packet pickup runs from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by a pre-race meeting at 9:55 a.m. The National Anthem starts the 5K at 10 a.m., with the 1-mile walk stepping off at 10:05 a.m. People who still need to register for the plunge can do so from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The 5K awards are scheduled for 11 a.m. The Leo Brady Ocean Plunge is set for noon.
Atlantic General Hospital’s 32nd Annual Penguin Swim takes place on the beach at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street in Ocean City, Maryland. The New Year’s Day activity supports the not-for-profit community hospital and its foundation. Officials say fundraising helps advance access to quality care, personalized service and education.
The Polar Pony Plunge takes place in Chincoteague Island at 1:26 p.m., inviting participants to start 2026 with a quick dash into the Atlantic. According to organizers, parking is limited, and they encourage carpooling, while traffic control crews will be on hand to help protect the beach.
Together, the three plunges mark a festive, philanthropic start to the new year across the Delmarva coast.