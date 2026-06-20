CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — A newborn Chincoteague pony died Saturday after being trampled in the north herd, according to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. said cowboys were alerted around 1 p.m. to reports that a foal had been trampled. When they arrived, they found foal No. 71, a newborn, dead.
According to the fire company, a witness reported the foal had wandered away from its mother, Mimi, a first-time mare, and its herd before approaching another nearby band of ponies.
The fire company said Hidalgo, Mimi's stallion, entered the other stallion's group and aggressively attempted to move the foal. During the encounter, the foal suffered deadly head injuries.
Cowboys attempted to reunite the mare with the deceased foal, but the fire company said Mimi did not respond, noting that new mares can sometimes become detached from their offspring under stressful circumstances.
Officials emphasized that the incident does not indicate a behavioral problem with Hidalgo. According to the fire company, Hidalgo has sired multiple foals and has not previously exhibited aggression toward his own offspring or other ponies.
The foal was less than a day old and slightly premature, according to the fire company. Officials said the animal had already become separated from its mother and may have required intervention regardless of the incident.
The fire company described the death as a rare accident and said such incidents can occur among wild horses. Officials said newborn foals are especially vulnerable and can face life-threatening situations if separated from their mothers.
"This is just a freak accident," the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. said in a social media post, adding that the death was neither preventable nor predictable.
Officials said there is no cause for concern regarding the herd and noted that accidental deaths among foals, while uncommon, have occurred before in the wild.