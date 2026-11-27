DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A nor'easter has come and gone, leaving its mark on Delmarva's coastline with beach erosion and lingering flooding near the Indian River Inlet.
Paul Demers came to look at the Indian River Inlet following the storm and said he had not seen much damage.
"Haven't seen any trees blown over. It's been mostly like aluminum siding and lawn chairs, the odd piece of litter, things like that," Demers said.
Others who experienced the storm firsthand described its impact on the beaches.
"The surf tearing the beaches away. And they'll have to replenish them again. So yeah, it's a bad one. It's worse than the last one we had," said Chuck Fritz.
Fritz recalled seeing emergency crews responding during the storm.
"I saw emergency vehicles out all day yesterday, feel bad for them. They went to spend time with their families and all, but they did their job."
Route 1 reopened earlier Friday, but flooding could still be seen on the bayside, coastal side and in the median.
In Dewey Beach, Town Manager Bill Zolper surveyed the beach erosion and addressed the need for future beach replenishment and dune improvements.
"The dune did hold. I mean, the Army Corps of Engineers has built this dune to withstand storms like this. But in the next year or so, we're definitely going to need beach replenishment," Zolper said.
While the nor'easter has passed, its impact remains visible along Delmarva's coastline, with portions of beaches washed away.
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