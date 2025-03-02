OCEAN CITY, Md. - People in Ocean City may soon face steeper penalties for parking violations during the town’s busiest events, as the City Council considers doubling fines for infractions.
During a recent work session, officials discussed a proposal to increase parking fines during major events such as the Fourth of July, Cruisin’ Ocean City, and Oceans Calling. The measure will now go before the council for its first reading on Monday.
These events bring thousands of visitors to Ocean City, creating a high demand for parking and leaving many without available spots. Some opt to take public transportation instead, a choice that local resident Berta Maginniss supports. “Great bus service, and it’s always convenient,” Maginniss said. “Usually from the convention center down to the inlet, so [it] runs frequently. Everybody loves it.”
If approved, the fine for parking in front of a fire hydrant during special events would increase from $100 to $200. Ocean City’s town manager believes the higher fines would encourage compliance and alleviate parking congestion.
Maginniss, who has lived in Ocean City for over a year, agrees the proposal could benefit the town. However, she also acknowledges the potential downside for visitors. “Parking is important, and it’s important revenue for the city,” Maginniss said. “But to make it egregious to our visitors, I think is not welcoming.”
The City Council’s first reading of the proposal is set for Monday. If approved, it will move to a second and final reading before implementation.