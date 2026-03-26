Gavel

On March 25, Judge Brian D. Shockley sentenced him to four decades in prison in Worcester County Circuit Court, with 463 days of credit for time served.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a 2024 hit-in-run crash killed a 59-year-old man. James John Johnson was convicted of second degree murder.

On March 25, Judge Brian D. Shockley sentenced him to four decades in prison in Worcester County Circuit Court, with 463 days of credit for time served, according to the court.

As previously reported by CoastTV, the incident happened on Dec. 16, 2024 at a strip mall parking lot near 94th Street. Just before 5 p.m., first responders were called to a car crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to Atlantic General Hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The pedestrian, James Callahan, was found to be walking across Coastal Highway when an SUV turned south onto the highway. The victim reportedly gestured toward the car, which then entered the parking lot at 92nd Street. Witnesses say the SUV accelerated and swerved directly into Callahan, hitting him before driving away from the scene.

Police were able to use surveillance footage and witness statements to identify the suspect's car, which was later located at a home near 77th Street. Prosecutors said Johnson was driving at the time of the crash.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you