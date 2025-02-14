OCEAN CITY Md.- The Ocean City Police Department recognized outstanding officers and volunteers at its annual Officer of the Year Ceremony on Feb. 8 at the Ashore, with Police Officer First Class (PFC) Benjamin Panitch earning Officer of the Year.
Panitch had outstanding contributions in 2024, including 62 arrests, 122 investigations, and 533 traffic citations. A full-time officer since 2020 and plays a key role in the department's Traffic Safety Unit. Panitch has been recognized for his investigative work and dedication to the community.
The ceremony also highlighted the contributions of the OCPD Auxiliary Unit, which logged more than 2,100 volunteer hours in 2024. Anthony "Tony" Pinkovsky was named Auxiliary Officer of the Year for his commitment to supporting the department.
Additional awards included the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service, and Lifesaving Awards. The event also celebrated the promotions of 32 officers, recognizing their hard work and career advancement within the department.