OCEAN CITY, Md. – Leaders in Ocean City are commending recent decisions by the Worcester County Commissioners and the Sussex County Council that they believe will protect the region’s fishing industry, economy, and environment from the negative effects of US Wind’s proposed offshore wind energy project.
On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners approved a resolution to purchase property in the West Ocean City Harbor. This move is designed to prevent industrial development in the area, which is a hub for both recreational and commercial fishing.
Later that same day, the Sussex County Council in Delaware voted 4-1 to reject a conditional use proposal that would have allowed US Wind to build a transmission substation in Dagsboro. The substation was intended to connect offshore wind turbines to the power grid.
Both decisions deal a setback to US Wind’s plan to construct 114 large turbines just 10.7 miles off Maryland’s coast. Ocean City leaders have repeatedly opposed the project, citing concerns over its impact on marine ecosystems, the fishing industry, tourism, and the region’s iconic views. The town retained a law firm to file a lawsuit against the plan.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan voiced strong support for the actions taken by both local governments.
“We want to thank the Worcester County Commissioners and the Sussex County Council Members for doing the right thing and truly representing the citizens they were elected to represent,” Meehan said.
Critics of the wind energy project have also raised concerns about its cost to Maryland residents. They argue that ratepayers will see higher electric bills due to subsidies for the project, even though much of the electricity generated would serve other states. These issues are expected to be addressed in the upcoming session of the Maryland General Assembly.
Proponents of offshore wind energy argue that it is a necessary step toward reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change. However, local resistance remains strong as communities weigh the benefits of renewable energy against its potential impact on their economies and way of life.