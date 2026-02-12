OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City officials have directed staff to issue a Request for Proposals for a seasonal pedicab franchise along the Boardwalk, creating a new on-demand transportation option for residents and visitors.
Under the plan, the town would select a single operator to run at least 20 pedicabs, including units capable of accommodating wheelchairs, strollers, and walkers, confined strictly to the Boardwalk from the Inlet to 27th Street. The service would operate seasonally from Memorial Day through Labor Day and could potentially fill the route left vacant when the Boardwalk tram system was discontinued.
The pedicab program is expected to operate as a demand-response system, allowing riders to request point-to-point trips via a mobile app. Operators would provide vehicles, drivers, and all resources necessary to meet the town’s service schedule, while also following federal, state, and local regulations.
Council action only authorized staff to begin the bidding process; no operator has been selected.