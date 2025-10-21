OCEAN CITY, Md. — After decades of cruising along the boardwalk, the iconic Ocean City tram has come to an end.
The town officially shut down the tram following a tragic accident last year that claimed the life of a 2-year-old boy. After an internal review and an outside consultant’s report, Ocean City officials determined that ending the service was the only option.
“Based on all factors we had to consider, it really was the only choice we had,” said City Manager Terry McGean.
For vacationers like Joanne Russo, who has been coming to Ocean City for years, the loss means longer walks and fewer options for those who relied on the ride. “There are people that like to go up and down the boardwalk, and they can't do it,” Russo said. “They can't walk that far.”
McGean emphasized that while the tram provided convenience, it wasn’t designed as a transportation service. “The tram was not mass transit,” he said. “It was an attraction — an attraction that we all loved.”
Some businesses farther from the Inlet say they’ve already noticed fewer visitors stopping by their shops this summer. McGean said the town has spoken with businesses along the boardwalk.
“They’re not happy that that was a decision we had to come to,” he said. “But they understand the reason for the decision.”
As the tram fades into Ocean City history, town officials plan to look into possible alternatives that could one day take its place.