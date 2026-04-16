MILTON, Del. - A proposed mixed-use development near the Route 16 overpass in Milton is growing in scale, with developers now proposing hundreds more housing units than in earlier plans.
The project, known as Ocean One, would transform a large field in Milton near Routes 16 and 1 into a more than 500,000-square-foot shopping center alongside a substantial residential component.
Updated plans presented during a recent meeting with state agencies show a significant increase in housing. Earlier plans in January included about 280 units. Developers now say the project could include up to 500 residential units, consisting of condos and multifamily housing, with a portion designated as workforce housing.
The commercial portion of the development remains largely unchanged. Plans include a 150,000-square-foot anchor store, a gas station, multiple retail spaces, six restaurants and a hotel. The site is designated as a “developing area” in the Sussex County Comprehensive Plan, which serves as a guide for growth and land use in the county.
Still, some residents have raised concerns about infrastructure. “The infrastructure has got to be taken care of. We’re probably 20 years behind,” said Milton resident Lewis Means.