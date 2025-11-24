MARYLAND- Drought conditions now cover nearly all of Maryland as October 2025 brought colder and significantly drier weather, according to statewide climate data. The month’s conditions worsened what had already been an expanding drought.
According to the Maryland State Climatologist's Office, monthly mean temperatures ranged from 51 to 59 degrees. While most areas were slightly cooler than normal, some central Piedmont and Eastern Shore locations were about 1 degree warmer. In contrast, Garrett, Prince George’s, and Charles counties saw temperatures about 1 degree colder than usual.
Officials say most of Maryland saw notably low rainfall, with totals ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches for the month. The biggest deficits were in Saint Mary’s, Charles, Calvert, Somerset, Dorchester and Talbot counties, which received roughly 50% less rain than usual.
Much of the Eastern Shore remained Abnormally Dry, though Worcester and Queen Anne’s counties and parts of Wicomico and Kent counties were still drought-free. Streamflow levels also declined across many rivers.
State leaders say Chesapeake Bay water temperatures, ranging from 63 to 70 degrees, were generally cooler than the average for the 2007–2020 period. The coolest readings — 3 to 4 degrees below normal — were found in the southeastern Lower Bay and in Chincoteague Bay near Somerset, Wicomico and Dorchester counties. The Bay’s overall average temperature of 66.3 degrees remained warmer than the coldest October recorded in the dataset.