HARBESON, Del. — Under its U.S. subsidiary, Skipjack Offshore Energy LLC, Danish-based power company Ørsted has purchased a 64-acre property near Harbeson for $5.2 million.
Located at the intersection of Walker and Diamond Farm roads, the property includes open fields stretching from Diamond Farm Road to the Anthem development. Sussex County sales records show the sale was finalized on Jan. 31. The county records do not confirm what the future use of the land would be.
As part of US Wind's construction and operations plan submitted to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, it had identified this substation as one of three potential connection points for its offshore wind farm. However, US Wind ultimately chose to connect its project to the power grid near a substation at the Indian River power plant. The third substation option in the US Wind plan is near Milford. Ørsted’s offshore wind competitor, US Wind, has been in the spotlight recently as it moves through federal, state and county approvals.
The company holds development rights for an offshore wind farm on two federal lease sites in ocean waters off Delaware’s coast. The combined sites stretch from Rehoboth Beach south to Bethany Beach and could generate up to 966 megawatts if fully developed.
Ørsted announced in January 2024 that it was continuing development plans for the project but withdrawing from a deal with the Maryland Public Service Commission to seek better terms.
In November 2023, Ørsted ceased the development of offshore wind projects Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 near New Jersey. In January 2024, the company broke ties with Maryland and decided to reposition the Skipjack Wind project, which was originally planned off local Delaware and Maryland coasts.