GEORGETOWN, Del. - Parents, school leaders and supporters of the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence gathered Monday for a public hearing as state officials consider whether to revoke the charter school’s charter.
An auditorium filled with families, school organizers and representatives from the Delaware Department of Education shared their experiences with the school during the meeting.
Candace and Chris Kinsler said their daughter, now in her second year at BASSE, has benefited from the school’s support. “If she goes back to public school, it would set her back,” Candace Kinsler said. “BASSE has worked with her and supported her IEP, and she’s been successful here. She came from a school where she had D’s and F’s, and now she’s doing well.”
The recommendation to revoke the school’s charter comes after months of review by the Delaware Department of Education, which cited concerns including low enrollment, financial issues and problems with school operations.
BASSE board member Dr. Katherine Cauley told the panel those issues largely stemmed from the school’s first year in 2024, which she previously described as chaotic. She said the school has since stabilized its finances and operations.
Earlier this year, a Delaware Department of Education committee told BASSE administrators they needed written confirmation from parents that their children planned to return next school year.