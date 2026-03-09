Parents, school leaders and supporters of the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence gathered Monday for a public hearing as state officials consider whether to revoke the charter school’s charter.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Parents, school leaders and supporters of the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence gathered Monday for a public hearing as state officials consider whether to revoke the charter school’s charter.

An auditorium filled with families, school organizers and representatives from the Delaware Department of Education shared their experiences with the school during the meeting.

Kinsler speaking

Candace and Chris Kinsler said their daughter, now in her second year at BASSE, has benefited from the school’s support. 

Candace and Chris Kinsler said their daughter, now in her second year at BASSE, has benefited from the school’s support. “If she goes back to public school, it would set her back,” Candace Kinsler said. “BASSE has worked with her and supported her IEP, and she’s been successful here. She came from a school where she had D’s and F’s, and now she’s doing well.”

The recommendation to revoke the school’s charter comes after months of review by the Delaware Department of Education, which cited concerns including low enrollment, financial issues and problems with school operations.

BASSE board member Dr. Katherine Cauley told the panel those issues largely stemmed from the school’s first year in 2024, which she previously described as chaotic. She said the school has since stabilized its finances and operations.

Earlier this year, a Delaware Department of Education committee told BASSE administrators they needed written confirmation from parents that their children planned to return next school year.

Survey from school

Survey from school shown in BASSE meeting.

At the time, the school had 119 students enrolled, but a parent survey about returning students received only 28 responses.

More than 80 people attended Monday’s public hearing in person and on Zoom, but only three parents and one grandparent spoke.

“Just give them a chance,” Candace Kinsler said. “In public school they don’t have the same resources BASSE has to support students with IEPs.”

Also speaking remotely was Dr. Howard Stevenson, a University of Pennsylvania professor and the brother of Bryan Stevenson, the civil rights attorney the school is named after. Stevenson read a poem urging state leaders to honor what he called “those special specks” the students by leading with love and giving them the opportunity to thrive.

While speakers Monday supported BASSE, some parents previously told CoastTV they withdrew their children from the school, citing concerns about a lack of structure and student safety.

A final decision is expected to be made on March 19.

