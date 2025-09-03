Parkside High School

An 18-year-old student at Parkside High School in Salisbury was taken into custody Thursday morning after a school resource officer found him with a 9 mm handgun and suspected marijuana. 

 
 

 

SALISBURY, Md. - An 18-year-old student was taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly bringing a handgun to Parkside High School, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was identified as Devon Rinvil Thelusma.

Around 9:30 a.m., a school resource officer with the sheriff’s office received information suggesting the student was in possession of a handgun, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the officer found Thelusma with a 9mm handgun and a small amount of suspected marijuana. He was taken into the custody of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and faces pending criminal charges.

According to a post by the high school's principal Brian Briggs, today was the morning of the Parkside class of 2026's senior sunrise. 

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

