SALISBURY, Md. - An 18-year-old student was taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly bringing a handgun to Parkside High School, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
The student was identified as Devon Rinvil Thelusma.
Around 9:30 a.m., a school resource officer with the sheriff’s office received information suggesting the student was in possession of a handgun, the sheriff's office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the officer found Thelusma with a 9mm handgun and a small amount of suspected marijuana. He was taken into the custody of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and faces pending criminal charges.
According to a post by the high school's principal Brian Briggs, today was the morning of the Parkside class of 2026's senior sunrise.