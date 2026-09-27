LEWES, Del. — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spent the weekend assessing storm damage along the state's ocean and bay beaches as flooding also caused closures at Delaware state parks.
DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson joined staff Sunday for more than a dozen assessment stops stretching from Fenwick Island to Cape Henlopen.
DNREC says it will work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine where federal assistance may be needed to replenish beaches damaged by the storm.
The storm is also affecting trails and campgrounds.
Sections of the Gordon's Pond and Walking Dunes trails are underwater. At Delaware Seashore State Park, the south campground will remain closed through Monday because of the storm's effects.
The north campground at Delaware Seashore State Park remains open.