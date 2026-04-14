LEWES, Del. - Just days after scraping frost off windshields, Delmarva is now seeing a noticeable warm-up, with summerlike temperatures drawing people outdoors along the coast.
At Savannah Beach in Lewes, vacationer Ryan Diehl enjoyed the sunshine following the beach’s reopening after a nearly monthlong closure to remove sand from the parking lot.
“This is a really nice getaway, especially to experience this weather so early,” Diehl said.
The sudden shift in temperatures, however, has made it difficult for some to plan ahead.
“It makes it difficult to pack your clothes, but I know that today’s a shorts and T-shirt kind of day,” Diehl added.
For those heading to Cape Henlopen State Park, some closures remain in place despite the warm weather. The main beach boardwalk at the McBride Bathhouse is closed for ongoing repairs, and structural concerns have led to partial closures at the fishing pier.
Still, visitors like Craig Moseman are making the most of the conditions.
“The weather is just gorgeous. I’m just getting ready to go out on the beach with the bike,” Moseman said.
With unseasonably warm temperatures settling in, many are taking advantage of an early taste of summer along the Delaware coast.