LEWES, Del. — New structural concerns at the Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier are prompting expanded closures.
Park staff said two previously identified problem areas on the pier have grown following the latest annual inspection. Crews are in the process of extending fenced-off sections over the coming days while engineers and consultants evaluate long-term solutions.
More than 5,000 square feet of the pier has already been closed since 2025 after inspections found issues with the wooden pilings supporting the structure. An engineering review confirmed the need for repairs, but no construction timeline has been set.
State parks leaders have outlined two possible paths forward: repairing the pier for an estimated $1 million or rebuilding it entirely at a cost that could exceed $26 million. Funding has not yet been secured for either option.
Efforts to identify funding sources are ongoing. At a public forum in January, State Parks Director Matt Ritter pointed to potential partnerships and grant opportunities tied to fishing access.
“Because it is a fishing pier, there's potential for some federal grants for fishing. There's potential for working with Fish and Wildlife," Ritter said. "The problem is that is a significant project, so that's where we can be creative, work with our friends, work with our other agencies, but it could also be another nonprofit that sets up for that focus that is really just a fundraiser."
According to the state park's Facebook, the division will work with a consultant to develop alternatives including costs for a future new pier.