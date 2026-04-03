New structural concerns at the Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier are prompting expanded closures.

LEWES, Del. — New structural concerns at the Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier are prompting expanded closures.

Park staff said two previously identified problem areas on the pier have grown following the latest annual inspection. Crews are in the process of extending fenced-off sections over the coming days while engineers and consultants evaluate long-term solutions.

More than 5,000 square feet of the pier has already been closed since 2025 after inspections found issues with the wooden pilings supporting the structure. An engineering review confirmed the need for repairs, but no construction timeline has been set.

State parks leaders have outlined two possible paths forward: repairing the pier for an estimated $1 million or rebuilding it entirely at a cost that could exceed $26 million. Funding has not yet been secured for either option.

Efforts to identify funding sources are ongoing. At a public forum in January, State Parks Director Matt Ritter pointed to potential partnerships and grant opportunities tied to fishing access.

“Because it is a fishing pier, there's potential for some federal grants for fishing. There's potential for working with Fish and Wildlife," Ritter said. "The problem is that is a significant project, so that's where we can be creative, work with our friends, work with our other agencies, but it could also be another nonprofit that sets up for that focus that is really just a fundraiser."

According to the state park's Facebook, the division will work with a consultant to develop alternatives including costs for a future new pier.

A spokesperson for DNREC says the pier will remain open for the season, but additional fencing will be installed to restrict access to those sections. One area, located along the side of the pier, is relatively small and adjacent to an already fenced-off section, making it less noticeable to visitors.

A second area will require a more significant closure, shortening the usable length of the pier by an additional 18 feet. While any loss of access is a concern, DNREC officials say they are encouraged the structure can remain open for another year given recent weather impacts.

The agency is also working with a consultant to explore options for a replacement pier, including identifying a potential new location and refining cost estimates. The consulting contract is valued at $250,000, but officials say an additional $2 million would be needed to complete full design and permitting work. No funding has been secured for that phase.

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