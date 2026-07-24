DELAWARE - The State of Delaware has announced an official measles outbreak, sending shockwaves throughout the region. As of Thursday, there are five confirmed cases in Delaware. In Lewes, the community is concerned that their neighbors are not taking this seriously.
Raymond Scott is a National Guard veteran who is worried about the outbreak. He says, "Science today is much more advanced than when I was in the Army. I'm very old now, and with all the technology and improvements of things, I just find it amazing that people have no confidence in the science of today."
The state says vaccination against measles with two doses is 97% effective. People who have received two doses do not need a booster. People born before the 1970s or outside of the U.S. may be affected, the state's site says.
Lewes local, David Thomas , warns against spreading the virus, "Wear a mask. Try to prevent getting in contact with people that don't have it. You know, it's just common sense safety."
The CDC recommends that all children receive the two-dose MMR vaccine series, starting at 12 to 15 months of age, followed by a booster dose at 4 to 6 years of age.
The first measles case in the state was confirmed positive on July 20. State health officials are responding to the outbreak and urge residents to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.