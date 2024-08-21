OCEAN CITY, Md. — The 17th annual Ocean City air show is set to take place on Aug. 24 and 25, promising an exhilarating experience for aviation enthusiasts and families. The highlight of this year’s show is the Italian Frecce Tricolori, performing in North America for the first time in three decades, and delivering a stunning grand finale each day.
In addition to the Frecce Tricolori, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler Team will showcase their aerial skills. The event will also feature the A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and the West Point Parachute Team, providing a weekend full of high-speed maneuvers and thrilling stunts.
Spectators can enjoy the show from 13th to 17th Street on the beach, with views extending as far north as 26th Street. There will be many parking lots offered at a demand-based rate, as well as a $4 all-day bus pass.
According to Gary Bitner, a representative of the OC air show, this event is an important part of Ocean City.
"...One of the more established air shows from around the country, and probably one of the best based on the caliber of performers that are participating..." Bitner said.
This year’s show was moved from June to August to accommodate the Frecce Tricolori’s tour schedule, offering a unique opportunity for attendees.
During both weekend days, the ceremonies start around 11:30 A.M. and the air shows start around noon.