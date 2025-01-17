WASHINGTON – Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congressman Jamie Raskin, both (D-Md.), have reintroduced the Handgun Permit to Purchase Act. The legislation aims to incentivize state and local governments to implement laws requiring individuals to obtain a license before purchasing a handgun.
The reintroduction follows the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to decline a challenge to Maryland’s 2013 Handgun Qualification Licensing Law, leaving a lower court ruling affirming its constitutionality intact.
The Handgun Permit to Purchase Act proposes the creation of a federal grant program to encourage the adoption of handgun licensing laws. To qualify for grants, states would need to enact permit-to-purchase laws requiring individuals to:
Apply for a permit through a designated law enforcement agency.
Undergo a background check to ensure they are not prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms.
Be at least 21 years old.
Renew their permits within five years.
The bill is cosponsored in the Senate by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut and in the House by Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, also of Connecticut.
The full text of the bill can be found online.