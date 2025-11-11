DELMARVA- The northern lights made a surprise appearance over parts of Delmarva Tuesday night.

Diane Pardoe Rhoten Millville.png

Northern lights seen in Millville (photo: Diane Pardoe Rhoten)

People across Kent and Sussex counties shared photos of the colorful glow lighting up the sky.

Gloria Bethke Georgetown.png

A view of the aurora borealis in Georgetown, courtesy Gloria Bethke

 

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

CoastTV meteorologists say the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, happen when the Earth’s magnetic field interacts with solar wind. That collision sends charged particles into the atmosphere, creating flashes of light.

Mike Dempsey Milton.png

Mike Dempsey's photo of the northern lights in Milton Tuesday night

 

Northern lights have recently been seen in the Mid-Atlantic region and were also visible last October. It's rare to see them this far south but does happen occasionally, with some visible at times across southern states as far as Florida.

Megan Stack, Lewes.png

Megan Stack sent this photo of the Northern Lights in Lewes 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you