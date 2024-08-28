DELMARVA-- Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) members and people on Milford's power grid are asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage Wednesday, August 28, 2024, due to soaring temperatures and increased energy demand.
In Milford, the "Power Saver Hours" are set from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.. DEC's similar "Beat the Peak" initiative is set to go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
By reducing energy consumption during these peak hours, customers can contribute to lowering electric use throughout the community, which can lead to significant savings.
Simple steps customers can take to help include:
- Pausing the pool pump to save energy.
- Hanging laundry to dry instead of using a dryer.
-Grill instead of use kitchen appliances
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Raise your thermostat a few degrees
Power companies say the more customers who participate, the greater the impact on reducing overall energy demand and costs.