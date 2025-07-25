LONG NECK, Del. - According to Delaware Electric Cooperative, a car accident took out a transmission pole cutting off power to 10,000 people in eastern Sussex County.
Delaware State Police said the crash happened at 12:05 a.m. this morning on Indian Mission Road, north of Friendship Road. The driver was a 21-year-old man from Millsboro driving a Chevrolet Equinox. He swerved to the left to avoid a deer that was crossing the road and struck the pole. Officials say no one was injured. The road was closed until about 12 p.m. Friday.
A timeline of the events was posted by Delaware Electric Co-op informing citizens that over 9,000 homes had power again by 4:20 a.m. By 5 a.m. power was fully restored to locals.
Delaware Electric Co-op posted on Facebook stating, "A huge thank you to our crews for restoring power..." The organization serves a total of 120,000 homes in Kent and Sussex County.
With the damage fixed and power restored to the eastern region of the county; Delaware Electric Co-op is now turning their head to a possible Beat the Peak alert today and aims to share more as the day progresses. You can keep up with all the info at their Facebook page.