Proposal for four-way stop aims to ease Millsboro traffic

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro DelDOT Committee is proposing to turn the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Route 24 into a four-way stop to help ease traffic congestion and improve safety. The town tabled the decision at a previous meeting held Nov. 3. The proposal was discussed again during the Millsboro DelDOT Committee meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 12:30 p.m.
Right now, only two stop signs are in place at the intersection.
“There’s so many people coming down here, and the traffic is really bad, especially in the morning,” said neighbor Denis Allarde. “I’d rather wait to be safe because a lot of people are on their phones and not paying attention. So I don’t mind waiting.”
Not everyone agrees that a four-way stop will fix the issue. Denise Burton, who lives near the intersection, said she’s unsure the change will make a difference.
“I don’t know that it’s going to solve the problem,” Burton said. “It will help people turning west onto Millsboro Highway or Route 24, but it could also back up traffic with the other stoplights nearby on Route 113 and Plantation Lakes.”