MILLSBORO, Del. - Traffic continues to flow along Delaware Avenue and Laurel Avenue but that could soon change.
The Town of Millsboro tabled a decision on whether to make a four-way stop at this intersection until their next meeting.
"I don’t think a four-way is going to do it I really don’t," said George Rogers, who has lived on Delaware Avenue for more than 30 years.
Rogers says traffic already backs up too much with just two stop signs.
"A four-way stop is just going to cause more traffic both ways," Rogers said.
Millsboro Councilman Marty Presley said during a meeting with DelDOT that the intersection is already difficult to navigate even without beach traffic and that something needs to change.
Neighbors we spoke with off camera who live along Delaware Avenue and use this intersection daily say the town should consider other options. Some suggested a traffic circle, keeping it a two-way stop, or even adding a traffic light instead.
Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk is not ruling out putting a traffic light at the intersection. Burk says the town supports adding a signal, but the four-way stop is a more immediate solution to traffic issues.
According to DelDOT traffic engineer Peter Haag, the process of installing a traffic light could take two to three years.