MILTON, Del. - Temperatures went up across Delmarva on Wednesday, April 15, marking the hottest day of the week and breaking previous records as the region experienced an early taste of summer.
In Georgetown the previous record of 86 degrees, set in 2024, was surpassed with temperatures climbing close to 90 degrees, according to CoastTV meteorologists.
The unseasonable heat is posing challenges for people working outdoors. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can increase the risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion, particularly for those in physically demanding jobs.
Still, some workers say they prefer the heat to colder conditions.
"I’d rather work in record heat than record cold. Cold is painful. So, yeah, I’m good with it," said Chris Starrett, a construction worker.
The fluctuating temperatures in recent weeks are also affecting plant life. Gardeners warn that early-season heat spikes can stress plants, especially tropical varieties that have already been brought out for spring and summer.
"The cold will affect the new growth just because it’s going to be a short period of time," said Katie Short from East Coast Garden Center. "If it was longer, like two weeks, you’re going to have a lot more damage and probably potential death."
Short notes that even brief periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration in plants, urging gardeners to provide extra water during these conditions.
Despite the current heat, CoastTV meteorologists warn that temperatures are expected to drop next week, with the possibility of frost.