BETHANY BEACH, Del.- DNREC has issued a recreational water advisory for Bethany Beach due to bacteria levels.
The advisory was put in place Tuesday after routine testing detected elevated levels of Enterococcus, a fecal indicator bacteria. Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until additional testing confirms bacteria levels are back within safe limits, which is expected as soon as Wednesday afternoon.
While most healthy people are not at significant risk, those with certain medical conditions or weakened immune systems may face a higher chance of illness from water contact. Officials recommend consulting a doctor if you are unsure whether you are in a higher-risk group.
Similar advisories have been issued at other Delaware beaches in recent weeks following routine water quality testing.