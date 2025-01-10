REHOBOTH BEACH, Del — The City of Rehoboth Beach is set to discuss filling the city solicitor role, a position that has seen multiple vacancies over the past year and a half. At Friday afternoon’s meeting, Mayor Stan Mills and the city commissioners will consider whether to hire an in-house solicitor or continue working with an independent contracted law firm.
The city has been without a full-time solicitor since Alex Burns departed three months ago. Burns, who previously held the role, exited after the law firm he worked for, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico, withdrew from representing the city in all capacities.
This decision comes amid ongoing discussions about the best legal representation model for the city. While an in-house solicitor could provide dedicated legal support and availability, some commissioners may argue that contracting with a law firm offers broader expertise and flexibility.