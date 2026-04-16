WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Sarah McBride voted Thursday to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians living in Delaware and across the United States through April 2029, following a successful discharge petition that brought the measure to the House floor.
“In Delaware, we protect our neighbors — and that includes those who have come to the United States fleeing unsafe and unstable conditions in search of stability and opportunity,” said Rep. McBride. “The Haitian community in Delaware contributes to our health care systems, our economy, and our state’s largest sector — agriculture. They are a vital part of the diverse fabric of the First State and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”
More than 1.3 million people currently hold TPS protections nationwide, including more than 330,000 Haitians. Delaware is home to more than 5,500 Haitian immigrants, with an estimated 4,800 or more holding TPS protections, according to McBride’s office.
TPS was first granted to Haiti after a devastating earthquake killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced more than a million. In the years since, the country has continued to face political instability, violence and humanitarian crises.
In June 2025, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem determined Haiti no longer qualified for TPS designation. Shortly afterward, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a “Do Not Travel” advisory, citing kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest and limited access to health care.
A U.S. District Court blocked the termination of TPS protections in February 2026. The Trump administration later asked the Supreme Court to intervene, and the court agreed to pause the lower court’s ruling while the legal challenge continues.
Since taking office, McBride has pushed for continued protections for Haitian immigrants, especially in Sussex County. Her efforts have included urging federal agencies to extend TPS, addressing Haiti’s worsening humanitarian conditions, and warning that ending the program could disrupt health care staffing and other key industries. She has also joined legal briefs before the Supreme Court supporting TPS protections.