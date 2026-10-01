DELAWARE - Rising diesel prices are putting pressure on commercial fishermen along the Delaware coast, with some local watermen saying the higher costs are changing when and how often they take their boats out.
Delaware's average diesel price is now $6.43 a gallon, compared with about $3.65 per gallon at this time last year, according to Triple A.
For commercial fishermen, fuel is a necessary operating expense. Their boats rely on diesel to get out on the water and return to shore, meaning higher prices can quickly cut into profits.
"I think they're outrageous," said Capt. Dan Devine.
Capt. Ted Moulinier said fuel prices have had a significant impact on his business.
"The prices have doubled from what we were paying last year," Moulinier said. "So I really don't understand what's happening here."
Moulinier said the higher fuel costs have reduced his profit margin, but he continues to operate during the tourist season.
"The profit margin was way down from what it normally is," Moulinier said. "I mean, we still ran because it is a tourist time of year. So we can't say we're not going. You pay, you suck it up and pay the prices."
Other fishermen say they are becoming more selective about when they take their boats out.
"Diesel prices this year have kind of affected the way we fish," Divine said. "It just makes us more cognizant of the days that we go out. We might not just fish as many days as we used to in the past."
Some watermen also told CoastTV they have canceled trips because the cost of diesel was too high.
The impact of higher diesel costs is not limited to commercial fishermen. Delaware farmers are also feeling the pressure as they rely on diesel-powered equipment during the busy harvest season.
During harvest, farmers say they rely heavily on their equipment to keep their operations moving. That means long hours in the fields can quickly add up at the pump.
For fishermen whose businesses depend on time spent on the water, they say the higher fuel costs add another calculation to every trip: whether the potential catch will justify the cost of getting there.
Some fishermen we spoke with say they are thankful at least the highest prices now are in off season.