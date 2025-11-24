MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred late Monday morning at the Valero gas station on Deep Branch Road, where a man stole both cash and a clerk’s car.
Troopers responded to the store, located at 25776 Deep Branch Road, around 11 a.m. on Nov. 24, after a report that a man had entered the store, gone behind the counter, demanded money from the registers and took the clerk’s car keys. No one was hurt during the robbery, according to police.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and the clerk’s car. Shortly after the robbery, troopers located the stolen car unoccupied near New Hope Road in Ellendale.
Police say the man was wearing a face covering. The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Lingo at 302-752-3798. Tips can also be submitted via Facebook or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.