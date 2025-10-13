INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - Both directions of Route 1 near the Indian River Inlet have reopened after overnight flooding forced closures, but drivers are urged to use caution as some water remains on the roadway.
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, Route 1 Northbound at Cotton Patch and Southbound just south of Dewey Beach was shut down around 3 a.m. due to flooding. The closures began late Sunday night into Monday morning.
DelDOT announced the reopening around 7 a.m. Monday, stating that Route 1 is now open in both directions, though minor water is still present in some areas. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and follow warning lights and signs, said DelDOT.
Transportation officials said the next high tide is expected Monday afternoon, and additional water on the road is likely. Locals and travelers are urged to plan their trips accordingly and monitor road conditions throughout the day.