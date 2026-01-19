OCEAN CITY, Md. — Drivers, cyclists and commuters traveling in and out of Ocean City should prepare for significant delays as the U.S. Route 50 Bridge closes beginning Tuesday for planned repairs.
The Maryland State Highway Administration said the Route 50 Bridge will undergo a full closure starting Tuesday, Jan. 20, through Feb. 3 as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.
For commuters like Jayme Bohn, the closure will add considerable time to an already short daily trip.
Bohn, who lives on 14th Street in Ocean City, said her commute to West Ocean City typically takes about five minutes using the Route 50 Bridge. With the detour in place, that trip is expected to take much longer. “So every day I’m going to take a half hour there and a half hour back,” Bohn said.
According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, the closure is necessary for crews to replace the bridge’s nose lock assembly and repair floor beams. The work requires the movable span of the drawbridge to remain in the upright position.
Although the detour presents an inconvenience, Bohn said she understands the need for the repairs. “So I was a little upset to hear about it,” she said. “But after I realized the work really does need to be done, it probably is the best timing to do for everyone involved.”
Following the full closure and detour, occasional single-lane closures will remain in effect until repairs are completed, which is anticipated by March 20, weather permitting.
During that time, the channel beneath the Route 50 Bridge will remain closed to marine traffic as crews repair the draw span’s mechanical system. Officials said vessels capable of passing under the flanking spans may still do so.