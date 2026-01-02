S’more Seals fireside chats launch at Grain on the Rocks

LEWES, Del. - Seal lovers can warm up this winter with a new waterfront program hosted by the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute.
MERR is launching its inaugural S’more Seals fireside chats at Grain on the Rocks, beginning Saturday, Jan. 3. The free, weather-permitting event will take place Saturdays throughout the winter. This Saturday it is starting at 5:50 p.m.
Attendees can enjoy waterfront views, discounted food and beverages from Grain, and interactive conversations with MERR naturalists. The sessions will feature seal-related artifacts, visuals and stories focused on the resident seal colony that frequents the area.
For those looking for a closer look, participants can join a MERR seal tour with Cape Water Tours prior to the fireside chat to observe seals in their natural habitat.
Parking and seating are first come, first served. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly and follow weather updates ahead of each event.