GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sandhill Fields sports complex is tightening restrictions and closing off fields in response to repeated acts of vandalism and rule-breaking.
In a Facebook post, Sandhill Fields expressed frustration over ongoing disrespect for the facility's rules and property. Examples of recently problems include: people breaking into closed areas, damaging sports equipment and leaving trash behind.
One photo shared by the organization shows a rugby goal post that was dug up and flipped over.
"This is not only disrespectful but also dangerous and could be damaging to both the field and the equipment," said Sandhill Fields.
Despite locked gates, clear signage, and prior public outreach, the facility said some people have continued to ignore posted guidelines. In addition to the damage. Due to the ongoing incidents, five of eight fields are now fenced off, and more restrictions will follow if this continues, said Sandhill.
The organization is asking the community to:
Not entering when the facility is closed
Not moving or damaging equipment
Properly disposing of trash
Treating staff respectfully
Reporting vandalism or rule violations
The fields are located off Sand Hill Road just north of Georgetown and host local sports leagues, youth tournaments and recreational athletes across Sussex County.
In October 2024, the organization had installed 17 new security cameras after thousands of dollars worth of equipment and resources were stolen from the grounds.