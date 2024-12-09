Bikes

The bike lane located on Savannah Road in Lewes.

LEWES, Del. - Savannah Road in Lewes will temporarily have more room for cyclists and less for parked cars following a unanimous vote by the city council. The council’s decision to install temporary 'no parking' signs along the road is aimed at improving safety for cyclists, but not everyone agrees with the change.

David Jones, owner of Lewes Brewing Company, says the restriction could hurt his business. Many patrons rely on roadside parking during busy hours, and he argues the current setup has worked well.

“There’s no reported accidents, no pedestrians being injured,” Jones said. “I think there’s plenty of room for cars to park and share it with the bicyclists.”

Local Kurt Saeger also questioned the move, suggesting it could create inconsistencies.

“If you’re going to set a precedent, you’ve got to go all the way,” Saeger said, referencing other businesses along the road.

The bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee is expected to weigh in at a future meeting, but for now, the 'no parking' rule remains in effect.

 

 

