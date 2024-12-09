LEWES, Del. - Savannah Road in Lewes will temporarily have more room for cyclists and less for parked cars following a unanimous vote by the city council. The council’s decision to install temporary 'no parking' signs along the road is aimed at improving safety for cyclists, but not everyone agrees with the change.
Savannah Road to have temporary 'no parking' signs after Lewes City Council vote
- Brendan Conroy
Brendan Conroy
Reporter
Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio.
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Brendan Conroy
Reporter
Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Local businesses work to keep steady business flow after roadwork project
-
Boardwalk Rock: New Ocean City music festival comes May 2025
-
UPDATE: Woman killed in three-car crash in Millsboro identified
-
Gun accidentally fired inside Milford school
-
Stephen Decatur repeats as 2A Maryland football state champions