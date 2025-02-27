MILTON, Del. - Scam calls, messages and event opportunities are popping up along the coast with the most recent being in Milton.
The Milton Theatre posted a warning on social media about individuals falsely claiming to sell vendor spots for the St. Patrick's Day Parade which is organized by Irish Eyes Milton. The theatre confirmed they do not offer vendor spots.
Jacey Brittingham with the Milton Theatre says they've been working over time to over communicate with the community after a Facebook page was made with a link to an application for vendor spots.
Brittingham says the theatre found out about the scam after a food truck they've previously worked with reached out to see if they application was legitimate.
"Thank the Lord that our staff knows exactly what to do, what to say and what to look for. We knew immediately that it was not true, the whole thing was false, we never asked for payment up front, the phone number was not ours," said Brittingham.
"This person claims to work at the theatre and that is not the case at all. We are not associated with this person whatsoever," she continued.
Milton locals Bob Howard and Michael Ostinato have dealt with scam calls. However, Bob Howard says the scammers are targeting those on Medicare with a fake offer on medical equipment.
"If they just have your number , they want to bill you for something they are never going to ship to you and bill Medicare for. If you don't check your Medicare summary notices all the time, you'll never know that Medicare paid for it," said Howard.
All of these brazen attempts at fraud are just different ways for would be crooks to take your money out of your pocket.
In a voice recording sent to CoastTV by Lieutenant India Sturgis, Director of Public Information for the Delaware State Police, Sturgis says DSP has recently seen an increase in scam calls and text messages related to E-Z Pass balances.
"To protect yourself, here are some important tips. First, never click a link sent in an unexpected text or email. If you receive a message claiming to be from a company like E-Z Pass or your bank, go directly to their official website to check your account," said Lt. Sturgis.