REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - One of coastal Delaware’s biggest fall traditions is back for its 35th year, as the Sea Witch Festival brings frights, parades and live entertainment to Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach from Oct. 24–26.
Hosted by the Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Sea Witch Festival offers three days packed with activities for all ages, from costume parades to trick-or-treating, beach games, hayrides and more.
The fun begins Friday, Oct. 24, with balloon twisting, a kids' coloring corner, petting zoo and live entertainment at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The Tyke Bike and Beach Ball Roll on the Boardwalk, for children 10 and under, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with relays running from 4 to 5 p.m. Organizers emphasize that helmets are required for all riders.
The highlight of the weekend, the Sea Witch Costume Parade, steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Thousands of people in costume, floats, decorated cars and local bands will wind through downtown Rehoboth Beach. Keep an eye out for CoastTV in the parade too. Trophies will be awarded for walking entries, motorized entries and favorite bands. There is no rain date due to logistical and safety requirements, but participants can submit photos for judging if the parade is canceled, say organizers.
New this year, parking restrictions will be enforced downtown:
No overnight parking on Rehoboth Avenue from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday
No parking in the median of Rehoboth Avenue from 1 a.m. Saturday until the parade ends
Cars may be towed at the owner’s expense if parked in restricted zones
The weekend schedule also features:
Trick-or-treating in Dewey Beach (Friday) and downtown Rehoboth Beach (Saturday)
Hayrides through the backstreets of Rehoboth Beach on Sunday, 12–4 p.m.
The Sea Witch Hunt on Saturday at 1 p.m. with over 100 clues—winner announced Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Old Fashion Beach Games on the sand at 2 p.m. Saturday
Over 60 vendors and artisans at the Convention Center and Bandstand throughout the weekend
Free live entertainment on multiple stages all weekend long
The weekend wraps up Sunday, Oct. 26 with the Costumed Dog Parade at 1 p.m. Registration opens at noon next to the Henlopen Hotel, with a $5 fee per dog. Winners will be announced at the Bandstand at 2:30 p.m. Floats and wagons are allowed on the Boardwalk but not on the Bandstand said the chamber. No wild animals, livestock or reptiles are allowed.
The full schedule of events can be found on the chamber's website and visit CoastTV's Trick or treat guide for other Halloween happenings.