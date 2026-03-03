LEWES, Del. - A seal was found dead on the bayside beach at Cape Henlopen State Park on Feb. 28, according to the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute.
The seal, an adult grey seal, was described as moderately underweight and had lacerations on its neck and head. MERR said samples have been collected and will be analyzed to help determine a possible cause of death.
Grey seals can be found in coastal waters: Western north Atlantic, Eastern north Atlantic, Baltic Sea, said MERR. They can also be found on sandbars, icebergs, islands, ice shelves and rocky coasts.
These types of seals as adults can be 7.5-10 feet in length and can weigh between 550-880 lbs. Pups weigh about 35 lbs when they are born, according to MERR.
MERR reminds beachgoers and boaters to stay 150 feet away from seals in the water or on land. People who come across one are encouraged to report the sighting to MERR at its stranding reporting hotline.