SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – One seal has been released back into the wild after being found in Dewey Beach on Friday, while another was rescued Tuesday morning in Fenwick Island.
On Feb. 21, a 1-year-old harp seal was found in Dewey Beach by the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute. MERR originally named the seal Gemini, following the organization’s celestial theme. However, the pup was later transferred to the National Aquarium Stranding Response team in Ocean City, which renamed him Montebello.
Montebello received treatment for dehydration, seal lice and eye discharge over the last few days, according to the response team. He was also outfitted with a satellite transmitter to track his movements and support his safe return to the wild.
Meanwhile, a new seal pup came ashore Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Fenwick Island, south of York Beach crossing. MERR says the gray, 3-week-old pup was found just before 11 a.m. with bite wounds on its neck and head. The seal was also underweight, something MERR says is not unusual but can indicate dehydration or a need for additional nutrition.
Keeping with the celestial naming theme, the pup was named Pisces and was sent to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for further treatment.