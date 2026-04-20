LEWES, Del. - A gray seal pup was rescued on Monday morning after becoming entangled in debris at Cape Henlopen State Park.
The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute said the pup was found wrapped in a line connected to a mesh bag commonly used for carrying live bait. A beachgoer contacted the rescue group about the pup.
Volunteers and members of the public helped keep the seal onshore until trained responders arrived with proper equipment. The animal was then transported to MERR’s facility, where veterinarians removed the rope and treated a wound on its neck.
After initial care, the seal was transferred to the National Aquarium’s triage center in Ocean City for additional treatment and monitoring.
As part of MERR’s 2026 naming theme of “fonts,” the pup was given the name “Wing Ding Verdana.”
While seal sightings typically decrease this time of year, MERR said some seals are still hauling out along local beaches. The group urges people who encounter a seal to stay at least 150 feet away, keep dogs leashed, follow directions from volunteers and call 302-228-5029 if you see one.