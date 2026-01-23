MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police arrested 66-year-old Douglas Clay and 59-year-old Kenneth Peters of Millsboro for felony drug and weapon charges following a search warrant on Jan. 22.
Members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on the 30000 block of Friendship Road in Millsboro after it was obtained following an investigation of Clay and Peters for the distribution of illegal narcotics.
The search led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 8.41 grams of mushrooms
- Approximately .05 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately .01 grams of crack cocaine
- Digital scale and drug paraphernalia
- Sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition
- 2 large, fixed blade knives
Clay was taken to Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $19,000 secured bond. He was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Firearm/Destructive Weapon If Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony)
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Destructive Weapon – Sawed Off Shotgun (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Peters was also taken to Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution but on a $48,700 cash bond. He was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia