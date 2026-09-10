REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a second man accused of helping plan and carry out a recent robbery at the WSFS Bank on Route 1.
Police said 39-year-old Mark Smith, of Ellendale, was arrested Sept. 8 after detectives identified him as a second person involved in the robbery.
The robbery happened at about 9:50 a.m. Aug. 30. Troopers responded to the WSFS Bank after receiving a report that a man had entered the bank and handed an employee a demand note.
The employee complied, and the man ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. No weapon was involved, and no one was hurt.
Detectives previously identified 26-year-old Demetrius Frith-Thompson, of Milford, as the man accused of entering the bank. DSP later arrested Frith-Thompson in connection with the robbery.
During the continuing investigation, detectives said they learned Smith helped Frith-Thompson plan and commit the robbery.
Police said Smith drove Frith-Thompson to the area of the WSFS Bank before the robbery. Afterward, investigators said Frith-Thompson discarded his disguise, changed clothes in the bathroom at Chick-fil-A, met Smith and left the area.
Smith was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 4 following his arrest. He was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy, both felonies. Smith was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $6,000 secured bond and a violation of probation.