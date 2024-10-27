GEORGETOWN, Del. – Firefighters from the Georgetown Fire Company responded to a shed fire Sunday afternoon that spread to nearby woods and a car.
The call came in around 2:40 p.m. for a fire in the 17000 block of Davis Road. Georgetown Fire Chief Rogers reported an outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames, with the fire rapidly extending to surrounding woods and a vehicle.
The fire comes in the midst of a statewide burn ban due to dry and windy conditions. Firefighters tell CoastTV that any fire during this drought can easily and dangerously spread.
Firefighters from the Laurel Fire Department and Millsboro Fire Company assisted in containing and extinguishing the blaze.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.