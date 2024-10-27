Georgetown Shed Fire

A fire quickly spread Sunday afternoon

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Firefighters from the Georgetown Fire Company responded to a shed fire Sunday afternoon that spread to nearby woods and a car.

The call came in around 2:40 p.m. for a fire in the 17000 block of Davis Road. Georgetown Fire Chief Rogers reported an outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames, with the fire rapidly extending to surrounding woods and a vehicle.

The fire comes in the midst of a statewide burn ban due to dry and windy conditions. Firefighters tell CoastTV that any fire during this drought can easily and dangerously spread.

Firefighters from the Laurel Fire Department and Millsboro Fire Company assisted in containing and extinguishing the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you