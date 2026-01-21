SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As a winter storm approaches Delaware, warming centers are open across Sussex County and DelDOT crews are preparing roads for snow and dangerous cold expected to follow.
Three warming centers are operating in the county, located in Laurel, Seaford and at the Adams State Service Center in Georgetown. The centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering residents a warm place to stay during frigid conditions. At the Adams State Service Center, visitors can warm up indoors and receive free clothing, children’s toys, coloring books and water.
On the roads, the Delaware Department of Transportation is also preparing for what could be a prolonged response. DelDOT officials say the agency has about 50,000 tons of salt on hand and estimates between 5,000 and 10,000 tons could be used during this storm.
DelDOT Communications Director C.R. McLeod said the combination of snowfall and an incoming Arctic air mass will make road treatment more challenging.
“We’re going to see temperatures really fall with this Arctic air blast that’s anticipated to follow this storm,” McLeod said. “That means it’s going to be a prolonged effort to clear and treat roadways, which means we will use a lot more salt.”
McLeod added that how the storm begins will play a major role in road treatment. If the storm starts as rain before turning to snow, salt and brine applied in advance could be washed away, requiring crews to reapply materials later. If the storm begins strictly as snow, salting and brining operations are expected to begin late Friday into Saturday ahead of the heaviest snowfall anticipated Sunday.
Residents are urged to use caution when traveling and to prepare for bitterly cold conditions following the storm.
Whether people are seeking a place to stay warm or preparing to travel on snow-covered roads, state officials say two things are certain: snow is on the way, and dangerously cold temperatures are expected across the First State.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.